Days of our Lives spoilers: Wally Kurth returns to the spotlight as Justin

There’s good news for Days of our Lives fans who have been wondering where in the heck legal eagle Justin Kiriakis has been lately. His portrayer, Wally Kurth has gone on record saying viewers of the NBC soap can expect to see more of him soon.

Kurth explained recently during a radio interview that Justin will be part of a substantial plot beginning around the middle part of next month. Following his mid-November reappearance, Justin will have major airtime for several weeks.

Could his storyline be a part of the much-anticipated fall extravaganza in which Days of our Lives ages it’s plot a full year forward in time?

Kurth did not provide details about his character’s activities, so we will have to wait and see how Justin is utilized.

There is speculation however that he could become involved with Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and her mess of a life. She will need a lawyer if Jack (Matthew Ashford) has his way and they divorce. No doubt Eve will try to soak Jack for all he’s worth.

Then again, Justin has a wife, Adrienne (Judi Evans) and a son, Sonny (Freddie Smith), both of whom are never far from trouble.

Jack is Adrienne’s brother, so if Justin reps Eve, there will be heck to pay on the home front. For now, Sonny’s life is relatively calm, with his marriage to Will (Chandler Massey) enjoying a peaceful patch. That could all change drastically at the drop of a hat, not to mention once the show advances an entire year in time.

Kurth debuted on DOOL in 1987 and he debuted on General Hospital as Ned Ashton in 1993. Over the years, the talented and busy actor has juggled both roles with his air time varying depending on what the storyline dictates.

Fun fact: Kurth’s DOOL co-star Eileen Davidson has also juggled two daytime roles, that of Kristen DiMera on DOOL and as Ashley Abbott on CBS’s The Young and the Restless.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.