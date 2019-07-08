Days of our Lives spoilers: Stabi makes a stupendously bad decision and ‘Nicole’ goes berserk

The Days of our Lives weekly video spoiler reveals that one on and off again couple are definitely on again—on the table, on each other, and on the radar of one very angry woman!

You do not want to miss a minute of the hot action that goes down in Salem between lovers and enemies this week as the scorching proceedings take a decidedly fun and shocking turn.

Stabi is all kinds of into each other this week, taking the opportunity to get undressed and on each other on a very uncomfortable table as they pursue the mating ritual. Yowza!

Someone takes exception to their fun times and pours cold water, literally, on the hookup! You do not want to miss seeing how Stabi reacts to the outraged person!

Meanwhile, troubled Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) leaves town for some much-needed help while Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are left to sort through the drama and trauma she left behind. Is there a summer wedding on the way as a means of moving on with their lives?

Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) role in the whole debacle earns her the town’s shame and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) gets in her grill about how wrong she is on all kinds of levels.

Kate (Lauren Kowlow) is shocked when Ted (Gilles Marini) drops a bombshell. Both of them are later gobsmacked when they receive a very unexpected visitor to the Hidden Hilton.

It’s not Xander (Paul Telfer), but he must pay the piper for his deception. Will he do a 180 and free the prisoners in a bid to impress a special someone once again?

Well, that didn’t take long. Tripp (Lucas Adams) is not alone for long in the loft. Before he could rid the place of Claire’s evilness, some newbies arrive to move on in!

It looks like the loft is the place to be this summer. Let’s hope these houseguests have better manners than Claire did!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.