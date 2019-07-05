Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ted shocks Kate, Claire departs, and Stefan is attacked

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that the summer heat is far from over where drama and excitement are concerned for your favorite Salem residents.

In fact, the sizzling hotness has just begun as secrets and lies are exposed and tables are turned in the most shocking ways. Is the gig up for some nasty tricksters? Let’s find out!

Much of the action is set to take place in the stripped down and sparse DiMera secret room, aka the Hidden Hilton.

First off Kristen/Nicole (Stacey Haiduk/Arianne Zucker) makes a little visit to the bare slab and gets quite the shock. Was she expecting room service?

Later, Xander (Paul Telfer) has company when he decides to check out the Hidden Hilton. Who could be on his trail? Any number of people given his suspicious ways!

This time, it’s Hope (Kristian Alfonso). She’s been on to him ever since she spied “her” necklace on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Does she find the purloined pair of Ted (Gilles Marini) and Kate (Lauren Koslow)? Or, even more scandalous, does she make the duo a trio?

What we can tell you is that somewhere along the way Ted and Kate get the surprise of their lives! It has to do with a third person and a Friday cliffhanger with an outcome we did not see coming!

Elsewhere, poor Stefan (Brandon Barash) learns that no good deed goes unpunished! Out of the goodness of his heart he hired Nicole, a move that will prove costly in more ways than one. To show her gratitude the brazen vixen pounces on him like a cheetah on a rodent.

The time has come, the end is near for Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan). Her gig as a firebug is up and she leaves Salem. But not before an outraged Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) rip into her accomplice.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) may be the next to go when these two get done with the blonde bad girl!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.