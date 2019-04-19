Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sarah is shocked, Chloe digs up dirt, Marlena spills a secret  

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that things are heating up as the month comes to a close and May sweeps creeps around the corner.

Who knew that the cartel would be so insistent on payback? Or that Cin would be in heaven one day and hell the next? Let’s not waste another minute waiting on all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Jordan’s (Chrishell Hartley) baby drama will extend far beyond her own twisted little world. Forget about the daddy, let’s ask, who’s going to be the new mommy?

Lani (Sal Stowers) is quite smitten with the little cherub. So much so that she’s risking Eli’s (Lamon Archey) ire by spending so much time taking care of it. But the real bombshell explodes when Hope (Kristian Alfonso) discovers that Lani and Rafe (Galen Gering) spent the night together, albeit babysitting.

What is Kate (Lauren Koslow) up to? Next week, she gets an earful when she spies on a conversation that Ted (Gilles Marini) is having about another woman.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) have heat. But, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan have the hots for one another! Which fire will explode first? Let’s just say that Chloe finds a piece of evidence that has her mind reeling.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) is outed by Marlena (Deidre Hall). A priest outed by a shrink—is nothing confidential and sacred anymore?!

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has her way with Marlena and finds out something incriminating that further confuses the lovesick girl. She’s supposed to be with Rex (Kyle Lowder), but will she give in to temptation and follow her heart instead of her head?

Spoiler alert: Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is back! Could her presence in Salem be tied to baby Holly’s kidnapping?

Cin fans better open up the windows because it’s going to get hot in here when these two finally hit the sheets, and we don’t mean for an afternoon nap!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.