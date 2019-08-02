Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: ‘Nicole’ and Brady reconnect, Ted is stunned, and Rex departs

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that August gets off to a rollicking start with sweeps month in full gear. Who will divorce first before the end of the month?

It seems that the love-hate relationship between Stabi rears its ugly head while one handsome gent exits Salem and leaves his wife behind.

Are Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) on the rocks already? Before the honeymoon has a chance to get going, these two have a serious disagreement that could ruin everything they worked so hard to get.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) has had it with wishy-washy Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). She will be left high and dry, but there are plenty of eligible bachelors ready to hold her hand.

If you’re not a Ted (Gilles Marini) fan, you’re in luck, because really, who thinks he’s good enough for Hope (Kristian Alfonso)? But I digress. Next week, he goes snooping around the oak tree and a mighty acorn falls.

Let’s just say that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) tries to clean up the mess (again) and he may not be so lucky this time.

There is no love lost between Ted and Kate (Lauren Koslow), but she will see someone she feels much differently about and have a major reaction.

Hope is a busy girl and discovers something that could change everything. If only Brady (Eric Martsolf) were so lucky.

Brady is a huge himbo, but does he deserve to be taken advantage of by a con artist vixen who does not have his best interests at heart?

Let’s just say that Kristen finally has her way with him, albeit in her super sexy Nicole mask. Just a question—why did she buy a Nicole mask and a Susan mask? Curious minds want to know!

Just in time for a super spectacular Friday cliffhanger, one of Salem’s most beloved characters returns. You do not want to miss Leann Hunley’s return as Anna on August 9.

What does the smashingly sexy and funny lady get up to?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.