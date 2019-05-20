Days of our Lives spoilers: Did Xander brainwash Nicole?

Days of our Lives fans are reeling from Friday’s revelation that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Xander (Paul Telfer) are in cahoots. What in the world is the meaning of this lunacy?

Here’s what we know so far — Nicole recently came back to town without Xander, and when he arrived she practically spit on him. There was no love lost, even though these two are married. You know what they say, keep your friends close and your enemies closer!

Cut to a tragic car crash in which Nic’s daughter Holly was presumably killed. This set things up for the mourning mom to ream out everyone in sight, including Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Both were stunned at Nic’s venom, but even more devastated to learn that the baby had “died.”

Enter Xander who tried to play nice with Nicole in front of a shocked Brady (Eric Martsolf). Ever the gentleman, Brady wrangled a position for the bad boy at Titan Industries. This was supposed to help Nicole as the plan was to have Xander turn over a damaging confession about her killing Deimos, as well as divorce Misty Circle.

In the end, Brady succeeded. Not so fast DOOL fans! That was far from the end as we later saw when a bombshell of epic proportions dropped as Nicole and Xander were revealed to be partners in crime this whole time!

What gives? There are several possible explanations, but none so deliciously soapy and devious as the possibility that Nicole has been brainwashed by the Human Torso. Could it be?

It definitely could be, as there simply is no other logical reason why she would agree to do business with her mortal enemy.

Will we find out Monday what this disastrous pairing is all about? Or is there simply no easy answer to be had?

One thing is certain, this is turning out to be one May sweeps to remember!

Be sure to tune in and find out what happens next!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.