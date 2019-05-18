Days of our Lives’ Xander: 5 fast facts about Paul Telfer

Days of our Lives’ Xander (Paul Telfer) has been tearing it up with his latest return to Salem, and fans are hoping that means there are major plans that keep him in town for a while.

Victor’s (John Aniston) nephew Xander has a thing for the ladies but definitely is a bad boy not to be messed with. At the moment, he’s blackmailing his own wife Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and has stolen her child, making everyone believe that Holly died in a gruesome car crash!

He’s been linked to bad girl Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in the past, and she looks to be his partner in crime this time around.

Whenever bad boy Xander is in town things stuff happens, and they are always scintillating and saucy.

Who is the talented actor who portrays this dastardly dude? How about some vitals to start us off? Paul is a Scotsman who is married to actress Carmen Cusack.

The handsome gent graduated from the University of Kent at Canterbury in 1999, where he majored in Film Studies—his tuition money was obviously well spent!

Paul Telfer debuted on Days of our Lives in 2015, and Salem would never again be the same. In the beginning, he was a hired hitman but his talent was too good to waste, so he was brought back as a member of the Kiriakis family.

His acting credits include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Once upon a Time, CSI, and Hotel Babylon.

He’s also been a voice actor on the video game Call of Duty and Sunset Overdrive.

So what can DOOL fans look forward to in the coming days and weeks for Xander and his chiseled torso? He’s a man of mystery, but this week fans caught a glimpse of Dr. Rolf’s elusive diary in his possession. Will (Chandler Massey) needs info from the book in order to beat a brain tumor.

What will Xander do next? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.