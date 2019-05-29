Days of our Lives’ Eric Martsolf to host brand new podcast

Days of our Lives fans know that Eric Martsolf is no dummy, he just plays one on tv, this according to Xander (Paul Telfer)! In a hilariously timed “promo” yesterday Xander told Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), “Brady is a lot of things, but smart isn’t one of them!”

Well, how did he know that Martsolf has been named the host of, For Dummies: The Podcast, a weekly series set to debut next month?

If Xander’s jeer was just a coincidental comment on the writer’s part, it was brilliant! And if it was intentional, kudos all around!

Martsolf’s podcast starts on Monday, June 17.

The “For Dummies” books are instructional manuals that break down everything one needs to know about how to do just about anything your heart desires. If you haven’t yet read one of the wildly popular tomes, don’t be a “dummie,” be sure to check out Martsolf’s podcast!

Eric Martsolf debuted on Days of our Lives in 2008. His soap cred goes way back, almost 20 years in time. Prior to DOOL, he played Ethan Winthrop on the now-defunct soap, Passions. And, he’s the 2014 winner of a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor.

His other credits include NCIS, Smallville, Rizzoli & Isles, Extant, and he’s also starred in more than 40 musical theater productions.

Now, back to DOOL and that ignominious comment by Xander. He’s obviously just jealous. While he has pecs galore, these two men are rivals who never back down. And, Brady isn’t dim, he’s just bright in other areas! Like his love for family. Currently, he’s taking the fall for Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) tumbling off the wagon, something only a gentleman would do.

Sure, he’s been fooled by fake Nicole (Arianne Zucker), but give him time, I’m sure he’ll come around to the realization that Xander and Kristen are playing a master con. The good guys always win in the end, right?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.