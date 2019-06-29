Chloe Lanier asks for help crowdfunding new project, enlists General Hospital co-stars for film

Chloe Lanier is back in the spotlight but this time, it’s not for her role as Nelle Benson on General Hospital. Instead, she is working on a project that she both co-wrote and will co-direct with her long-time boyfriend, Kevan McClellan.

The movie is titled The Reveal and will feature some familiar faces from General Hospital. Chloe Lanier announced her plans on Twitter initially, including the crowdfunding idea in order to bring her vision to life.

We’re making a movie!!! A really funny movie that YOU can be a part of. Donate or spread the word for 'The Reveal' https://t.co/EZSTNQzQLT #indiegogo via @indiegogo — Chloe Lanier (@chloelanier) June 26, 2019

Fans of Nelle or Chloe Lanier or anyone else can help by donating money toward her project. For donations, there are perks that you can purchase for different amounts.

Some of the ones available for Lanier’s project include shout outs, a link to view the film once it is complete, tickets to attend the premiere, signed photos, and much more.

Alongside Chloe Lanier and Kevan McClellan, Josh Swickard and his real-life fiancee, Lorynn York will also be a part of The Reveal. Also associated with the project is former General Hospital star Brytni Sarpy who is now appearing on The Young and the Restless as Elena.

Lanier specifically wrote the parts with these people in mind, so this project is incredibly meaningful all the way around.

General Hospital fans should also keep an eye out for Chloe Lanier back in Port Charles. It looks like Nelle isn’t quite done causing trouble, and this time, it may be with someone who is almost as terrible as she is — Harmony (Inga Cadranel).

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.