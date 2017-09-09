Zak Bagans investigates Dr. Kevorkian’s ‘death van’ on Ghost Adventures: Artifacts

Zak Bagans tonight investigates assisted suicide advocate Dr. Jack Kevorkian’s “death van” on a new episode of Ghost Adventures: Artifacts.

The 1968 Volkswagen Minibus was used by the doctor while he was carrying out assisted suicides to more than 130 patients.

Zac bought the van back in 2015 and it is set to feature at his new Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, which is set to open next month.

Tonight’s episode of Ghost Adventures: Artifacts sees him investigating the van to see if it still contains the spirits of those Kevorkian claimed to have helped kill.

Kevorkian was often known as “Dr. Death” and spent eight years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder over his role in a voluntary euthanasia case.

Tonight’s episode also sees Zak carry out an investigation of the yacht Splendour, aboard which West Side Story and Rebel Without a Cause actress Natalie Wood was enjoying a weekend trip before she mysteriously drowned in 1981.

Ghost Adventures: Artifacts airs Saturdays at 9/8c on Travel Channel.