Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew get into the spirit of the Old West

This week Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures Crew are headed to the Wild West in the shape of the Museum of the Mountain West in Montrose, Colorado.

This museum town features 20 buildings and over 500,000 items dating back to the time of the Old West.

All the buildings were brought from elsewhere and have been moved to this location over the year.

The question Zak and the team have is: What could they have brought along with them?

Well owner Rich Fike says that the so-called murder house is haunted for sure, with people entering the house sometimes being unable to get past the third step at the entrance. It’s said that during the 1930s the man living in the house killed his entire family.

The general store has tons of antiques and you can bet Zak has his eye on a few for his own museum of haunted and cursed items.

Even the Carriage House has some legends attached to it, with boxer Jack Dempsey said to have trained here and a Native American man was allegedly hanged nearby.

Ghost Adventures Investigates Museum of the Mountain West History buffs: This museum is for you. #GhostAdventures, tomorrow at 9|8c! Posted by Ghost Adventures on Friday, November 10, 2017

Ghost Adventures airs on Saturdays at 9:00 PM on Travel Channel.