Will Martin Riggs avenge his wife in Lethal Weapon Season 2?

As Lethal Weapon returns to television for Season 2 we’ll finally get some answers to the questions that left us hanging in the Season 1 finale.

In the last season, Riggs finally learned the truth about what happened to his late wife, but his source came via his father-in-law Delgado — who was pretty much forced into confessing his association with the Cartel and Tito Flores.

Upon learning the truth, Riggs headed out to Mexico on what can only be described as a suicide mission to find and kill those responsible. Of course, his partner Roger Murtaugh goes after Riggs, which is pretty much where the first season left off.

Will Riggs manage to nail Flores with some help from Roger and, if so, what will be the repercussions of chopping the head off the Cartel snake? Will Roger manage to convince Riggs to come back to LA and go about finding a legal way to bring down Flores and his Cartel? Will that be the overall arc for the second season?

If that is the case, what about the other stuff to do with Roger’s family life, which will also affect Riggs given that the Murtaughs have taken him in as an adopted family member.

As we all know, Roger’s wife Trish got herself a new job, which has more perks than you can shake a stick at. She is working for a very, very wealthy man. How will that eventually affect the home life of Roger and could Trish’s new boss be after more than her legal skills?

Also let’s not forget Riggs’s relationship with Agent Palmer from Internal Affairs. It was Palmer that provided him with information about the murder of his late wife, which cut short what was to be their first proper dinner date.

Will Riggs get to reconnect with Palmer and find a way to pick things back up or will he have to move on?

In the series, the police psychologist Cahill was very much responsible for Riggs’s mental health and proved to be a real ally in the first series in that she eventually helped him get to better place.

All her work was undone when Riggs found out that his wife was murdered. Will Cahill be able to help him put the pieces together? One thing’s for sure, it will be a lot of fun finding out.

There is a new recurring character joining the cast in Season 2 — Gina Santos, played by Michelle Hurd. She is the new police chief brought in to put a block on the shenanigans of Riggs and Murtaugh. Santos will pretty much be there to do what Captain Avery struggled to do. Keep the boys in line.

Hopefully this will not mean the end of Avery. He was a fun character and given that he was Murtaugh’s partner before his promotion, we’d miss out on some really interesting storylines.

Also confirmed to be returning to the show is Leo Getz, who is played by Thomas Lennon. In the series Leo is an ambulance-chasing Lawyer who found himself working with Riggs and Murtaugh when Agent Palmer was targeted by the mob. Lennon brought in an interesting new take on the character. He was still a small-time crook, but he was a bit less hyperactive than the Leo Getz from the movies.

As regards guest-stars on the new season, we can expect to see pop star JoJo who will be playing a fictional pop diva who turns up in Episode 3. The episode sees her coming into contact with our two buddy cops when she barely survives an attempt on her life.

We’ll also see a guest turn from Adrian Pastar who fans will know for his role in Heroes and a great many other television and movie appearances.

In Lethal Weapon, Pasdar will play a grifter, which will be fun. According to showrunner Matt Miller, Pasdar’s character will also be part of a father-daughter type story.

What will the new season hold? Only one way to find out..

Lethal Weapon will be airing on its new night of Tuesday on Fox at 8/7c.