Why did Elyse leave The Bachelor?

Elyse decided to leave The Bachelor last night. Pic credit: ABC

Elyse Dehlbom was the first woman to eliminate herself on this season of The Bachelor.

During last night’s episode of the show, Elyse appeared stressed when she didn’t get another one-on-one date with Colton Underwood, and when Heather Martin dished on her one-on-one date with Colton, Elyse decided to go talk to him.

During their conversation, Elyse revealed that she couldn’t accept a proposal in just a few weeks. She felt she needed more time to develop the relationship with Colton, but she knew that Chris Harrison wouldn’t send the other women home so she could continue to date Colton on her own.

Dehlbom told Colton that she really liked him and wanted to explore a future with him, but she wanted more time and their relationship deserved more attention.

It’s no secret that the concept of The Bachelor is challenging, especially because the ladies are sharing Colton. Elyse isn’t the first to self-eliminate and she probably won’t be the last.

After leaving Colton, Elyse Dehlbom expressed regret that she had made this decision. In her exit interviews, she shared that she had made a really, really stupid mistake and revealed that she regretted breaking up with Colton.

Will she come back on The Bachelor after expressing regrets? It doesn’t sound like it, as she seemed rather firm in her feelings that she needed more time to develop their relationship.

If she does choose to come back, Colton could question her dedication to their relationship and wonder if she would turn down a proposal at the end.

Colton Underwood was once a contestant on The Bachelorette, so he may understand how she feels.

However, after leaving The Bachelor behind, Elyse appears to be doing well. She celebrated with holidays with her family and shared a quote about moving on from things that aren’t for you.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.