Elyse Dehlbom Instagram: What has Elyse been up to since leaving Colton Underwood?

Elyse Dehlbom decided that she didn’t feel a connection with Colton Underwood and she made the decision to leave The Bachelor during tonight’s episode – even though she expressed some regrets as she was doing her exit interview.

Elyse, who had been one of the oldest contestants on this season of the show, decided it was time to leave about half-way through the episode.

It sounds like she’s doing just fine after leaving The Bachelor behind. Elyse Dehlbom’s Instagram account provides plenty of insights into what she’s been doing since she came back from the show in November 2018.

Elyse’s first post back from the show was all about the Christmas season, where she talks about bringing out the elastic band pants. It sounds like she may have rebounded her time on the show with good times and delicious food with her family.

It also doesn’t sound like Dehlbom was too heartbroken over leaving Colton Underwood behind, as she spent her Christmas holidays watching cheesy Hallmark movies.

Hallmark Christmas movies are often sappy love stories, so one can imagine that Elyse didn’t want to watch these if she was still crying about Colton.

But Elyse Dehlbom also chose to post an interesting Instagram post about chasing things. She revealed that once you stop chasing the wrong things, you’ll give the right things in life a chance to catch up. It’s unknown whether this is in relation to Colton. No word on whether she’s found another guy since November.

While Elyse Dehlbom’s Instagram is about her, her modeling and her work as a makeup artist, she also talks about her family. Before Christmas, her brother came to visit her and they grabbed a cup of coffee together.

By all accounts, it sounds like Elyse Dehlbom managed to get over Colton Underwood. Hopefully, we’ll see her on Bachelor In Paradise this summer.

