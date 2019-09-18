Who won America’s Got Talent 2019? Opera singer, youth choir had hopes

Who won America’s Got Talent 2019? The answer comes on Wednesday night during the live AGT results show and the $1 million prize is on the line.

This article will serve as a live report for the season finale on the evening of September 18. Make sure to stop by and refresh often, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The voting has closed. Someone at NBC and likely some of the producers for the show already know who has won the summer season. Fans of the show and the top 10 acts are going to have to wait a bit longer to learn that information.

Heading into the performances on Tuesday night, singer Kodi Lee was considered the favorite. The oddsmakers stated that he had the best shot to win and the voting results from prior episodes seemed to back that up.

Several contestants put forward spectacular performances to try to put themselves in the running. One of those acts was opera singer Emanne Beasha. A video of her singing La Mamma Morta last night is shared below.

Who won America’s Got Talent 2019? Guests on hand for reveal

The party has been planned and it’s going to be a two-hour episode to close out the summer season. Quite a few guest performances are going to take place and judge Julianne Hough is even going to take the stage with a new song.

Fans are going to have to wait a while to find out the results, as producers are going to keep the winner under wraps until the final moments of the Wednesday night episode. The post from Twitter below showcases who will be on stage with the top 10 acts.

Surprise! 😍 I’m performing my new original song TOMORROW NIGHT on the @AGT finale! 💜 pic.twitter.com/2FetC3J2PI — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) September 17, 2019

Tyler Butler-Figueroa will perform with Brian King Joseph in what could be a great violin duet. Kodi Lee will share the stage with Leona Lewis. Voices of Service will sing with Billy Ray Cyrus. And that’s just three of the acts.

As a reminder, make sure to come by at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT to follow along with our AGT recap and learn who wins America’s Got Talent 2019.

America’s Got Talent season finale airs September 18 at 8/7c on NBC.