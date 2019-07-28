Who wins HOH: Big Brother 21, Episode 15 spoilers

Who wins HOH on Big Brother 21 is revealed during Episode 15 on Sunday night. The July 28 episode is going to confirm spoilers about the Endurance Challenge as well as the latest Nomination Ceremony.

Subscribers to the live feeds have been able to get way ahead of CBS viewers over the past few days, mostly due to the last episode not showing the conclusion of the Head of Household Competition.

Episode 14 showed Bella Wang getting evicted by an 8-2 vote over Jack Matthews. She was sent home and finished the season in 13th place.

Who wins HOH: Big Brother 21 spoilers

During Episode 15, Holly Allen is going to be shown winning the Endurance Challenge. She held tough in the competition for more than two hours, outlasting Analyse Talavera in the end.

Quite a few of the BB21 cast members struggled to stay up on the vines during the Endurance Challenge. Two of them fell before the episode had even come to an end (Jessica Milagros and Nicole Anthony).

It will be interesting to see the CBS edit for the competition, especially when it comes to Jackson Michie really needing to go to the bathroom and then suddenly not needing to while up on the vines.

Big Brother 21, Episode 15 spoilers

By the end of the episode, producers should also be revealing who Holly Allen nominated for eviction. Her choices may be easy for a lot of CBS viewers to guess, as she simply went after who she felt were the two biggest targets on the other side of the house.

It's BB's Next Big Look! #BBNick and #BBCliff give a performance to remember in this tie breaking challenge. 😂 Keep watching hilarious moments like this one on the #BBLF: https://t.co/V7NkJ0ScYC #BB21 pic.twitter.com/VgoEIAljss — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 27, 2019

Holly will be shown nominating Sam Smith and Nick Maccarone for eviction. Sam and Nick were in a good alliance with Bella, but their games were all blown up when Nick and Bella decided that they needed to go after Nicole personally.

Now, it appears that either Sam or Nick is going to go home next on Big Brother 21.

