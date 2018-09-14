Who will be the winner of America’s Got Talent 2018? Here’s our preview of the Season 13 finals

The America’s Got Talent top 10 acts are set. There are just two episodes left in the 2018 season to decide which act will win the $1 million prize.

By Wednesday night (September 19), the America’s Got Talent winner will be revealed to the NBC audience.

Two semifinals shows had 22 acts compete to join the America’s Got Talent top 10. During the September 12 episode, the final five acts joined the first five that will appear during the two-part season finale. Those final episodes will come on September 18-19.

Remaining AGT schedule

On Tuesday night, a two-hour episode will have the top 10 acts all performing for America in one final opportunity to win votes.

At the end of the night, America will hold the keys to the $1 million prize. Then, on Wednesday night, the AGT results show will take place.

This is where everyone will find out the winner. Both episodes begin at 8/7c on NBC.

*SINGS FROM THE ROOFTOPS* @DanielEmmet got saved by the judges and will be in the #AGTFinale!! #AGTResults pic.twitter.com/RRAM3lhBju — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 13, 2018

The America’s Got Talent top 10

The first five acts to make it through to the finals were Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Samuel J. Comroe, Duo Transcend, and Zurcaroh.

During the second results show, they were joined by Vicki Barbolak, Courtney Hadwin, Brian King Joseph, Glennis Grace, and Daniel Emmet.

Some of the clear favorites when it comes to the fan votes are magician Shin Lim, young singer Courtney Hadwin, and electric violinist Brian King Joseph.

Comedians Samuel J. Comroe and Vicki Barbolak shouldn’t be counted out either. While past performances do mean something, it is how they do on the night of September 18 that fans will most remember.

Who will become the 2018 America’s Got Talent winner?

It’s not always the most talented act that ends up winning the reality competition show. Sometimes, it all comes down to likability and who America loves watching the most.

Some might argue that Glennis Grace is the most talented singer on the show this season, but she needed a Dunkin’ Save in order to advance to the finals.

With that in mind, the America’s Got Talent winner will likely be decided based on how viewers receive the final performances.

The judges also play into the decisions, because they can sway viewers based on the comments they make after each act.

This sets the stage for a season finale where quite a few of the AGT top 10 acts have a realistic shot at winning the $1 million prize.

AGT season finale should be ratings winner for NBC

For the last results show, nearly 10 million viewers tuned in to NBC. While those are just estimated viewership numbers, it helped the show win its time slot over contenders like Big Brother 20 on CBS.

It proves that the show has been a winner again, continuing the trend of success for judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Now, those four judges will help crown the 2018 America’s Got Talent winner. But which one of the AGT top 10 acts will get that title on September 19?

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8/7c.