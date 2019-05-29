Who went home on The Amazing Race tonight? Season 31, episode 7 recap

The Amazing Race returned with Season 31, episode 7. It was an intense episode with a lot of drama. Yes, that drama came from the Big Brother alums.

During the last episode, it was Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes who were eliminated. That left just seven teams competing for the $1 million.

Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater caught up to the other teams, and a pact was made. Team Fun and the duo of Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran wanted to use the U-Turn on either Colin Guinn and Christie Woods or Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo.

Trying to stay loyal to the Big Brother pact, Rachel went to tell Victor and Nicole about what the other teams wanted to do. Nicole and Victor then told everyone else what Rachel had said. It led to a lot of drama on the show, with Rachel very upset that Nicole and Victor did that.

Amazing Race Roadblock and Detour

The Roadblock involved doing a bungee swing out over a glacier gorge. It was an intense moment for the volunteers from each team. Nicole got very nervous as her jump approached. She still did it, as did every other team.

Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl had the lead at the Roadblock and became the first team to finish and enjoy a helicopter ride. At the Detour, teams had to decide if they would do some rock climbing and hiking or take a tram up the side of a mountain while memorizing signs.

This is where some separation happened during the race, as there were delays involved with each challenge. Finishing them quickly would lead to putting a lot of distance between those teams and the rest of the pack.

Who went home on The Amazing Race tonight?

Tyler and Korey made quick work of the Detour and finished first place on the leg. Colin and Christie finished in second, followed by Team Fun in third place, and then Leo and Jamal in fourth place.

Rachel and Elissa came in fifth place and just behind them was Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle. Both teams thought they were in last place. They weren’t.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo finished in last place, but they were told this wasn’t an elimination leg. All seven teams return for episode 8.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.