Another couple went home on Dancing with the Stars tonight. At the beginning of the episode, the top 10 celebrities were introduced, but by the end of the night, another one would be eliminated by the quartet of judges.

Last week was Movie Night for the 11 couples. Each of them performed a routine that was inspired by the favorite movie of the celebrity dancer. It was a fun night, but someone had to get cut from the Season 28 cast.

Due to an injury that he suffered in practice, DWTS judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli revealed that Ray Lewis and his professional partner, Cheryl Burke, had withdrawn from the competition.

Due to their elimination, the trio of judges let everyone else continue dancing for another week.

As a reminder, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson and professional dancer Brandon Armstrong were the first ones to be sent home this season. They were eliminated during Episode 2, after scoring a total of 32 points over their first two dances.

Who went home on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

Season 28, Episode 4 of DWTS aired on Monday, October 7. The top 10 couples all performed and then the judges had to reveal which celebrity would be the next one eliminated from the season.

Joining Len, Carie Ann, and Bruno on Monday night at the judges’ table was former competitor Leah Remini.

Up to this point, the lowest-scoring couple, by far, has been Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd. They had the lowest score in each of the first three episodes, earning only 35 total points out of a possible 90.

Was this going to be the end of the road for Lamar and Peta?

Want to learn the Paso Doble? Just make sure you have pickles and #TeamAlanbamaHannah close by! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/bmHLZ2KHVI — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) October 5, 2019

After building up some drama, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Leah Remini revealed that the two couples at risk of elimination were Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson as well as Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd.

The celebrity going home this week on DWTS was Lamar Odom.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night at 8/7c on ABC.