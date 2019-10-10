Who was voted off Survivor last night? Hashtag blindside

The castaway who was voted off Survivor last night never saw it coming. The blindside was so unexpected that it may go down as one of the most well-crafted Tribal Councils we have seen in some time.

The voting majority played it perfectly during an episode that was full of interesting twists and turns. It also gave the writers and producers a golden opportunity to use that blindside hashtag that has become a fan favorite.

It wasn’t until the final moments of Season 39, Episode 3 from October 9 that CBS viewers finally started seeing all the foreshadowing that had taken place during the episode. For one very unlucky castaway who had to watch the episode from home, it was an unfortunate ending to their time on the show.

At least they get to come back for the Reunion Show on finale night.

Who was voted off Survivor last night?

The Lairo Tribe lost the Team Immunity Challenge earlier in the episode, dictating that they would then have to go to Tribal Council. The nine remaining members were Elizabeth Beisel, Missy Byrd, Dean Kowalski, Tom Laidlaw, Aaron Meredith, Vince Moua, Karishma Patel, Elaine Scott, and Chelsea Walker.

During the last episode, it was shown that Chelsea Walker found a Hidden Immunity Idol. And earlier on this particular episode, Vince Moua secured his own Individual Immunity Idol by fulfilling a task that the mentors had laid out for him. This meant Chelsea and Vince each had a safety valve they could use at the Tribal Council.

Vince decided to keep his Immunity Idol a secret, even though he could only use it this week or next week on the show. That was a huge mistake. When host Jeff Probst read off the votes, he revealed that Tom Laidlaw had one vote, Karishma Patel had three votes, and Vince Moua had five votes against him.

Who was voted off Survivor last night? It was Vince Moua through a complete blindside. He got to take his Immunity Idol home as a souvenir.

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.