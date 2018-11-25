Who plays Terra Newell on Dirty John?

Julia Garner is an actress who has played some diverse roles , including the part of Ruth Langmore on Ozark. However, tonight, Bravo viewers will get to see a different side of her as she takes on the role of Terra Newell in Dirty John, a show based on a real-life story.

Despite only being 24 years old, Garner has an impressive resume. She starred in Martha Macy May Marlene from 2011 at the age of 17. She would later star in Electrick Children, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, We Are What We Are, Hair Brained, Grandma, The Americans, Good Kinds, and Everything Beautiful is Far Away.

Garner has plenty of television series experience, starring on Waco, The Americans, Maniac, and Netflix’s hit series, Ozark. She has just wrapped a movie called You Can’t Win, where her role is simply called Chicken.

Now, she gets to take on the brave Terra Newell, who is the quieter of the two Newell daughters. To avoid giving you any spoilers if you haven’t heard the podcast, you want to see Garner’s performance in Dirty John.

Garner is originally from New York, getting experience in both the world of modeling and acting from an early age. The arts appear to have been important in her home, as her mother has a successful career as a comedian in Israel and her father is a painter and art teacher from Ohio.

Her older sister Ana is a writer, producer, and artist. Despite growing up in a house where personal creativity was clearly encouraged, Julia started acting to get over her shyness.

Her IMDB page reveals that she’s close friends with her Dirty John co-star, Juno Temple. They play sisters on Dirty John.

Dirty John premieres Sunday, November 25 at 10/9c on Bravo.