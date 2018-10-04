Who plays Hailey on Chicago P.D. and where do fans know her from?

Hailey Upton was front and center on tonight’s Chicago P.D. episode. While fans are still getting used to the character, she showed that she was not down for Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) acting out because his father was one of the victims.

Walking into a fan base that was dedicated to Erin Lindsay likely wasn’t easy for Tracy Spiridakos. She brought Hailey Upton to Chicago P.D. as a replacement for when Sophia Bush exited the show. The dynamic wasn’t the same but it has been a full season of her and now, fans are warming up.

Tracy Spiridakos is a Canadian-born actress. She is 30 years old and most recognized for her role on Revolution. The series ran on NBC and she played Charlotte Matheson (Charlie) from 2012-2014. Aside from that, you may also remember her from Bates Motel where she played Annika Johnson.

Tonight, Tracy Spiridakos showed Chicago P.D. fans that she is a match for Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay. He was very close to crossing the line several times and each time, she checked him back to reality. Rumors of a romance between the two on screen have been rumbling since earlier this year, but so far, nothing has taken off.

There have been a lot of changes for Chicago P.D. fans over the last few seasons. The loss of Sophia Bush crushed fans and when Tracy Spiridakos came in as the replacement, the reception wasn’t sunshine and roses. With everything that happened with the loss of Olinsky (Elias Koteas) because of Voight (Jason Beghe), the fan base needs a few weeks to recover.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC as part of the One Chicago block.