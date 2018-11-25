Who plays Debra Newell on Dirty John?

It may not have come as a big surprise when Connie Britton was chosen to play Debra Newell on Bravo’s new scripted show, Dirty John. She appears to be the queen of television series’, as she’s appeared on many well-known shows throughout the years.

While she may best be known for her roles in American Ultra, Seeking a Friend For the End of the World, Nashville, and This is Where I Leave You, she’s also made notable appearances on SMILF, American Horror Story, 9-1-1, American Crime Story, Friday Night Lights, 24, Lost at Homes, The West Wing, The Fighting Fitzgeralds, Spin City, The Fugitive, and Ellen back in 1995.

She also starred in movies such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Brothers McMullen, Life as We Know It, The Life Coach, Friday Night Lights (the movie), and Conception.

Born in 1967 in Boston as Constance Elaine Womack, she would later relocate to Virginia with her family as a child. She majored in Asian studies at Dartmouth College and even spent a semester in China.

After graduation, she moved to New York City, studying with Sanford Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse, and later did two years at regional theater productions. She moved to Los Angeles after her first film role and would later get a home underneath the Hollywood sign, more notably near the D.

However, you can still find her in New York, possibly because she still has a home there. She was married to John Britton from 1991 to 1995 but got divorced.

She also has an adopted son by the name of Eyob Britton, who was adopted in 2011 from Ethiopia. She opened up about dating as a single mom last year.

After Dirty John, Connie Britton is set to work on an untitled Roger Ailes project, where she has the role of Beth Ailes. She’ll be working alongside Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Alice Eve, Charlize Theron, and John Lithgow.

Dirty John premieres Sunday, November 25 at 10/9c on Bravo.