Who is Virginia on Fear the Walking Dead cast? Ginny the antagonist

Virginia is the new primary antagonist on Fear the Walking Dead. The leader of the pioneers, the character is also known as Ginny. She claims to have a group of 817 people in total, but that has not been confirmed on the show.

As Season 5 drew to a close, the character of Virginia became more critical to the central storylines. She offered safety to the main characters and survivors on Fear the Walking Dead if they were willing to join her.

It isn’t until the very end of Season 5, with death at the door, that the survivors decide that it is time to take up Virginia on her offer. Unfortunately, it also means that they are going to get split up, despite coming together in the past few episodes.

Virginia doesn’t like Morgan, and it leads to a confrontation during the Season 5 finale that has left many questions about the future of the show. Is Morgan dead?

Who is Virginia on Fear the Walking Dead cast?

Actress Colby Minifie plays the character of Virginia. She has now appeared in four episodes of Fear the Walking Dead but should see even more screen time in Season 6 of the show.

Those episodes are expected to arrive on AMC in mid-2020.

Minifie has appeared in several other television shows, including The Boys on Amazon as Ashley Barrett, as Ginger on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and as Robyn on Jessica Jones. She certainly makes her way around the networks and streaming services.

Ginny is a complicated character, and AMC viewers haven’t seen enough of her to get a real feel for her motivations. So far, it has not been a welcome addition to the cast, especially if she really did just kill fan-favorite Morgan.

Q&A: Colby Minifie shares how Virginia channels her CEO past to justify her violent methods. #FearTWD.

It will be interesting to see where the writers take this character and if Colby Minifie is part of the cast for a while. She is in charge of what could amount to the most significant army an antagonist group has had on this show, but can she keep control of her pioneers?

We will have to wait for Season 6 to find out what happens next.

Fear the Walking Dead will return to AMC with new episodes in 2020.