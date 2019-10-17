Who is Thingamajig on The Masked Singer? Fans think it is NBA’s Victor Oladipo

Thingamajig offered several interesting clues about who he is on last night’s Season 2 episode of The Masked Singer. Showcased during the episode titled Once Upon a Mask, many fans believe he is NBA star Victor Oladipo, who currently plays for the Indiana Pacers.

Thingamajig’s virtuoso performance of Kacey Musgraves’ Rainbow moved some of the judges and members of the audience to tears.

With tears running down her cheeks, Nicole Scherzinger said she would marry him — whoever he is.

“Singing has always actually been my first love,” Thingamajig said. “Growing up my parents taught me to do well in school, don’t worm around, and don’t run with bulls.”

“I have always worn my heart on my sleeve. I guess I’m just a big softie,” he continued. “With this song, I just wanna show the world I’m just as warm and fuzzy on the inside as I am on the outside.”

Thingamajig added that his parents also taught him that real magic comes from within.

Thingamajig’s identity was probably the most puzzling for the judges among the six masked singers (Black Widow, Butterfly, Flamingo, Leopard, and Skeleton were the other five) who took to the stage on last night’s episode of the show. The judges struggled to offer good guesses about his identity and they ended up making some pretty bizarre ones.

Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke were stumped. McCarthy’s admission that “I’m so confused,” summed up the feelings of the other judges.

But Thicke noted that Thingamajig talked about magic and wondered whether that meant he played for the Orlando Magic.

Due to Thingamajig’s lanky and athletic-looking figure, and the clue that his parents taught him “don’t run with bulls,” Scherzinger suggested he might be LeBron James.

McCarthy said it appeared from the quality of his performance that Thingamajig was a singer. So how could he also be an NBA player at the same time?

Scherzinger added that Thingamajig’s voice sounded like Baby Jesus and that she would marry him.

“I don’t know if LeBron James can sing like that,” Scherzinger said.

Host Nick Cannon didn’t think LeBron could sing so well.

Thicke suggested that Thingamajig could be Dwight Howard, while Jeong suggested he could be a tall singer like Montell Jordan.

When Cannon asked Thingamajig for another clue, the masked singer stated that the darkest moment in his life was when he went to rehab.

This led McCarthy to suggest it might be Dennis Rodman!

Although Jeong couldn’t think up any more likely guesses, he said he did not believe Thingamajig was an NBA player. He argued that the NBA clues were only meant to throw the judges off.

Below is his full performance from Wednesday night.

Fans think Thingamajig is NBA’s Victor Oladipo

Many fans who took to Twitter after the show last night were convinced that the clues suggest that Thingamajig is basketball player Victor Oladipo.

Some fans argued that it couldn’t be Oladipo because, standing beside Nick Cannon, Thingamajig appeared to be much taller than the height of 6 feet 4 inches, which many believed to be Oladipo’s height.

Others argued that the added height of his mask might have made him look taller.

Who is Victor Oladipo?

Victor Oladipo (Kehinde Babatunde Victor Oladipo) was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, on May 4, 1992, to West African (Nigerian/Sierra Leonean) immigrant parents. He grew up in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

He currently plays in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers. Oladipo was drafted in 2013 with the second overall pick by the Orlando Magic. He has also played for Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thingamajig towers over Nick Cannon. According to the website Heightline, Cannon is about six feet tall (1.83 m). So, whoever is under the mask is a very tall and athletic male who probably plays in the NBA, despite Jeong’s objection to the suggestion.

Victor Oladipo is well over six feet tall. The website nbadraft.net lists his height as 6 feet 3.25 inches (approx. 6 feet 4 inches).