Who is the little girl on Chrisley Knows Best?

Chrisley Knows Best has shown fans what a non-traditional family looks like. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, have raised five children together, and now, they are also raising their granddaughter.

Chloe Chrisley is the granddaughter of Todd Chrisley and the daughter of Kyle Chrisley, who is no longer featured on the show.

He made appearances on the earlier seasons but has been effectively exiled from Chrisley Knows Best, following a fall out with his father.

The father and son duo have reportedly been on the outs for years. Kyle had sold stories to various publications about his father, while Todd has mostly remained quiet about the estranged relationship.

Chloe has been with the Chrisleys for several years, but only recently appeared back on the show.

At the beginning of the season, fans saw Chloe being thrown a birthday party on Chrisley Knows Best. It was filmed last fall but the new shows began airing this summer. Fans were elated to see Chloe back in the fold with all of the other Chrisley family members.

Details regarding Chloe and her living arrangements haven’t been discussed too much. Todd and Julie Chrisley are raising her and she attends school in the area that they live in.

Both grandparents have stepped up to help her live a normal life, and at this point, Kyle Chrisley is never mentioned on the show at all.

Todd Chrisley seems happy to have Chloe around and it is clear she feels the same about her papa.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesday night at 10:30/9:30c on the USA network.