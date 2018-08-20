Who is the former contestant – the mystery man – on The Proposal?

The Proposal is back for another episode tonight on ABC and the official Twitter account for the show has hinted that tonight’s mystery man is someone who has been on the show before. This former contestant is someone who didn’t find love on the show but made an impression on viewers. Since there’s been a few of those throughout the past few episodes, we’ve narrowed it down to two guesses.

We believe that tonight’s mystery man is someone who viewers thought had a great chance at proposing to the mystery woman but ended up being rejected. Throughout our coverage of the show, we have found two guys who definitely had people talking on Twitter.

This week’s mystery man is someone who you may have seen before…a former contestant on #TheProposal! pic.twitter.com/fGlwhkzG2X — The Proposal (@TheProposalTV) August 19, 2018

The first man is Garland. He appeared on the episode with Latoya, the woman who ended up choosing Tyler.

Fans were convinced that Garland was the one who had captured Latoya’s attention, but she shocked everyone when she chose Tyler.

However, some viewers were questioning Garland’s motives, warning Latoya online about his desire to be seen on The Proposal. This could explain his desire to come back as the mystery man.

The other man who could be the mystery man on tonight’s episode is Adonis. Adonis really wanted to win LisaRaye McCoy’s heart, but she chose to have Anthony propose to her.

Adonis didn’t hold back, as he kissed her passionately on the stage. Many thought he was sexier than Anthony, but LisaRaye chose Anthony.

She has since split from Anthony, revealing that they were simply not on the same page in life. Since the show was filmed earlier this summer, it’s possible producers asked Adonis if he wanted to appear on the show as a contestant, since fans really seemed to like him.

Who do you think the mystery man is on tonight’s episode of The Proposal?

The Proposal airs on Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.