Who is in 2019 AGT Finals? Five acts advanced in Season 14

The 2019 AGT Finals now have the first five acts scheduled to perform. This week, America’s Got Talent aired its first semifinals episode and live results show. In all, 11 acts performed with the hopes of advancing.

During the first semifinals episode, there were several iconic performances from acts like Kodi Lee, who sang You Are The Reason while playing the piano. Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa was equally impressive on the stage.

America voted on the 11 acts, with the top three vote-getters automatically advancing to the 2019 AGT Finals. As part of the episode, the acts receiving the fourth, fifth, and sixth most votes were eligible for the Dunkin’ Save.

Though it was a joyous night for five of the acts, it was also the end of the road for six acts that had battled all summer to possibly win the $1 million prize.

Who are the 2019 AGT Finals acts?

The three acts that received the most votes were Kodi Lee, Benicio Bryant, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa. It was pretty remarkable that the three kids did so well with the audience at home.

Kodi, Tyler, and Benicio each seem to have the talent that it will take to become the 2019 America’s Got Talent winner, but they still have to compete again in two weeks.

Light Balance Kids had the Dunkin’ Save to thank for advancing, as the voters on Wednesday night put them through to the next round.

As for the final member of the 2019 AGT Finals acts (so far), the judges went with Ndvolu Youth Choir.

Who went home on America’s Got Talent last night?

It was the end of the road for six acts, each of which got to be on the AGT stage again on Wednesday night. They just didn’t receive enough support from the voters to prolong their stays this summer.

The acts who went home on America’s Got Talent last night were Ansley Burns, Eric Chien, Greg Morton, Jackie Fabulous, Messoudi Brothers, and Robert Finley

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.