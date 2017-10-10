Who is EJ Jansen from Below Deck?

Last week’s episode saw the introduction of EJ Jansen as the new bosun on Below Deck — after Nico Scholly didn’t inspire enough confidence in Capt. Lee Rosbach to land him the job.

EJ, whose first name is Emil, was brought in following a string of blunders, including the Valor being involved in a bad crash. This week things don’t get any better after a disastrous anchor drop which leaves the superyacht 100ft from catastrophe.

But Capt. Lee said he brought EJ in as he has worked with him before so knew he was a safe pair of hands. EJ has been around boats since he was a boy after growing up on Canada’s Vancouver Island.

He now has thousands of cruising miles under his boat after starting on working on superyachts by the time he was just 21. He has sailed all over the world, including the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Central America, and up and down the whole of the East Coast of the U.S.

EJ also runs the website YachtyCrew.com which aims to help other people have successful careers in yachting, offering various resources including a training course.

According to his Facebook, he studied his Captain’s License for boats up to 200 DWT (deadweight tonnage) at the IYT marine institute in Victoria, BC, as well as yacht brokerage at the Maritime Training Academy in Farnham, UK.

He is also the president of two companies, Top Notch Yachts — which specialises in restoring and maintaining luxury yachts — and brokerage firm the Jansen Yacht Group.

In 2013 he revealed he was called up about being on Below Deck but didn’t end up on the show because, being Canadian, he didn’t have a Green Card.

In his spare time, he also enjoys travelling — and riding motorcycles.

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.