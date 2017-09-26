Below Deck superyacht the Valor in ‘catastrophic’ crash

The superyacht on this season of Below Deck suffers a massive crash on tonight’s episode — which Bravo has described as “catastrophic”.

The accident comes as Captain Lee Rosbach tries to undock the Valor from a pontoon. It comes after Nico Scholly and other members of the exterior crew make a “disastrous” mistake, the network says.

Watch footage of the disastrous maneuver unfold in the clip below. This week’s episode also sees Kate Chastain get to know her new male friend Hot Jesus better while she has a night off.

Meanwhile, deckhand Chris Brown and chef Matt both make moves Brianna Adekeye. Meanwhile, Nico — whose brother tragically passed away at the end of last year — finds things getting stressful on the boat as he marks the three-month anniversary since his brother’s passing.

And despite having a girlfriend back home, he gets caught with a wondering eye. A new set of eight fun-loving charter guests are also taken on, which put a strain on Kate and her green stewardesses.

And to top it all — the calamitous crash…

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.