Who is Dreamdoll from Love & Hip Hop: New York? Meet VH1’s sexy new star

Love & Hip Hop New York has a whole host of new faces for Season 8 — but none more striking than rapper Dreamdoll.

The singer and Instagram star first shot to fame in 2016 when she appeared on Oxygen series Bad Girls Club under her real name Tabatha Robinson, being removed from the house in Episode 2 for bad behavior.

She’s from the Bronx so is no stranger to New York’s hip-hop scene, and as trailers for LHHNY showed she starts dating Safaree Samuels during the season, following his return from Hollywood.

On the series, we see her join the cast after being recently signed by DJ Self as the latest artist on his Gwinin Entertainment label. Her single Everything Nice was a hit earlier this year.

She also released her first album, Life in Plastic, back in September, which you can listen to on Soundcloud below.

But Dreamdoll not always been in the limelight, as she used to work as a bartender and also graduated college with a degree in Business Management, which will put her in good stead when it comes to developing her brand and growing her empire.

Thanks to her various talents Dreamdoll boasts a massive 790,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing and another 30,000 on Twitter — and that’s before LHHNY even went to air.

Dreamdoll attributes her success to the way her mom brought her up. Watch her Love & Hip Hop: New York promo below, as she says: “My mom turned me into who I am — go-getter, self-made, independent, and the struggle…my mom is the one that pushed me through all of this.”

Get to know DreamDoll a lil better… find out why her mother is her queen.Don't miss the RETURN of #LHHNY this MONDAY at 8/7c! Posted by Love and Hip Hop on Saturday, October 28, 2017

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.