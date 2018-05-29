Who is Dr. Jennifer Berman, Captain Sandy’s friend on Below Deck Med?

In this week’s episode of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, America’s Top Sexual Health Expert Dr. Jennifer Berman makes a special appearance and Captain Sandy wants the crew to do a great job for her friend. Too bad bosun Conrad Empson sinks that idea before it’s even launched!

Dr. Jennifer Berman is one very talented and busy lady. She’s not only a NY Times Best Selling Author, she’s also a working mom.

Dr. Berman’s Instagram describes her as a fitness junkie and horse lover, and there are tons of impressive pics showing her atop prize horses on the show circuit.

But you probably know her better as a recurring co-host of the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The Doctors.

On her TV and radio shows the doctor educates the audience and celebs on everything relating to sexual health including designer vaginas, penis enlargements, and more mundane categories like fitness apps!

Dr. Berman and Captain Sandy met in a most miraculous manner, after Captain Sandy had a near-fatal motorcycle accident.

The adventurous and glamorous Dr. Berman’s appearance on Below Deck Mediterranean is the latest in a long line of TV appearances for the sexual health expert, including The Oprah Winfrey Show and Good Morning America.

But will the Below Deck Mediterranean crew’s competence pass a health check? Not if Conrad Empson has anything to do with it!

During the episode, Captain Sandy wants to offload the tenders while the Talisman Maiton is in port, but Conrad says it can’t be done because there are boats moored on either side of the superyacht.

“That’s not cool,” replies Captain Sandy, later telling the producers off camera, “When I say to do something he needs to do it!”

Clips show the captain clearly instructing Conrad to have the tender in the water for the guests, but he didn’t follow through and now Captain Sandy is clearly peeved, letting loose with a string of expletives.

How will Dr. Berman respond to the disappointment?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8C on Bravo.