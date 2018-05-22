Conrad Empson on Below Deck Mediterranean: Who is the new bosun?

Below Deck Mediterranean has a handsome new bosun this season, Conrad Empson — and unlike many of the other crew members, he has a family history in the yachting industry.

Let’s get to know this charming Bosun a bit better!

Conrad is a U.K. native with almost four years of yachting experience under his belt. His foray into yachting came at the urging of his mother, who has also worked within the business.

Conrad took his mother’s advice to heart and got his first yachting job at the tender age of 18: it was love at first sight!

Conrad admits that he sometimes speaks his mind without thinking through his words, but luckily he sounds more charming and funny than mean. Are you listening Joao?

Maybe it’s because Conrad has a sunny disposition and an easy smile, but in the end he always seems to entertain the guests, a valuable quality in the yachting business. What are the chances that Captain Sandy takes a liking to this young man?

You can follow Conrad on both Twitter and Instagram.

The day has finally come! Check out the season premiere of #belowdeckmed on @Bravotv at 9pm 😆 I’ll be sat here hiding behind my pillow! #babyfacebosun pic.twitter.com/EAUNdePzed — Conrad Empson (@ConradEmpson) May 15, 2018

Be sure to tune in to the latest episode to see how Conrad, First Stew Hannah and Deckhand Jamie Jason wrangle a monster storm that threatens to hijack everyone’s good times.

