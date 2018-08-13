Who is Dr. Celine the mystery woman on The Proposal?

The Proposal is back for another episode tonight, after a two-week hiatus to make room for The Bachelorette finale.

ABC has teased that tonight’s mystery woman is a doctor named Dr. Celine. That would be quite the catch for the men, who will be hoping to get her attention — and potentially a proposal of marriage.

As it turns out, she’s a hard one to track down. Given the history of this show, it seems that the producers are looking for people who are already semi-famous, at least on social media. They have an interesting story, successful companies, or work in television.

But Dr. Celine, at least on the face of it, seems to have none of those things. It obviously sounds like she is a doctor, meaning she could work in anything from plastic surgery to cardiology, from pediatrics to psychology — or be a doctor in a non-medical capacity.

However, it doesn’t seem like she’s internet famous, as searching for a Dr. Celine who appears on The Proposal has come up unsuccessful. So, who is she? We’ll add new information as soon as we find out more information, but for now, based on our research, we are fairly confident that we aren’t talking about HIV/infectious diseases specialist, journalist and filmmaker Dr. Celine Gounder. While she does have a Twitter account, her bio also states that she’s married.

While it is possible that she just forgot to update her bio on Twitter, it does appear that she’s very much in love with her husband. He actually posted a photo of them together just a few weeks ago on his Instagram, proving they are very much in love. While there is a slight possibility that they broke things off, she went on The Proposal to find love, and they got back together shortly after, we are going to guess that didn’t happen.

It’s possible that the producers of The Proposal are going back to the old school way of doing The Bachelor. People would actually apply to be on the show and it wouldn’t be a runner-up who would continue. It’s quite possible that Dr. Celine is someone who is passionate about her career, and who just wants to find her husband.

Do you know who Dr. Celine is on The Proposal? Let us know in the comments below.