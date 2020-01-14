Who is Denise Tyson on FBI: Most Wanted? Marsha Stephanie Blake from Orange Is the New Black guest stars

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Denise Tyson is a new character on the FBI: Most Wanted cast for the second episode of the show. She guest stars on an episode called Defender that will air on January 14.

This is already the second time that the writers and producers have brought on a recognizable face to serve as the fugitive since the show began. On the season premiere, it was actor Henry Thomas getting chased.

For this new episode, actress Marsha Stephanie Blake steps into the role of the quarry for the rest of the FBI: Most Wanted cast.

According to CBS, Tyson is a single mother who goes on a deadly rampage at a public defender’s office. She is upset that her son has been given a harsh sentence and decides that it is time to take justice into her own hands.

This seems like a two-part story, where the team may end up looking into the original charges as they track down their latest fugitive from the law.

Who plays Denise Tyson on FBI cast?

Actress Marsha Stephanie Blake is becoming pretty well-known for a number of roles that she has played on television. In fact, she has been a recurring character on quite a few shows already.

One show that Blake is easily recognized from is Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. On that show, she played Berdie Rogers for a number of episodes.

Blake has also been seen on multiple episodes of Happyish as Michelle, The Blacklist as Janet MacNamara, When They See Us as Linda McCray, How to Get Away with Murder as Vivian, and This Is Us as Kelly Hodges.

Now, Marsha Stephanie Blake will appear on the FBI: Most Wanted cast, taking on a role that looks like it will be very memorable. The set up for the episode puts her character in a really bad position, but maybe it will all be worth it to her if she can get her son a new trial or a fair shake with the justice system.

Tune in to the new episode of FBI: Most Wanted, taking place on the night of January 14. Also, there are already plans in the works for a crossover with FBI, which executive producer Dick Wolf says is coming along soon.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.