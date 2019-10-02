Who is Alexis Bellino on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers will see a familiar face when Alexis Bellino shows up on their screens again. In the preview for next week, she is seen meeting with Emily Simpson.

Alexis Bellino was a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County franchise for three seasons. She joined during Season 5 and left after Season 8. It was rumored that Alexis was fired from the show with the help of Tamra Judge, though that has never been confirmed.

Ironically, Alexis Bellino is meeting with Emily Simpson though as she is the current cast member that is butting heads with Tamra Judge. She has been throwing shade at the Tres Amigas this whole season, with things only escalating on social media. Alexis and Emily will be talking about divorce, presumably Alexis’ as Emily has not even discussed leaving Shane despite their dysfunctional presentation on the show.

When Alexis Bellino joined the show, she was married to Jim Bellino and they shared three children. They were married from 2005 until 2018 and now, Alexis is dating someone new. That is why it is presumed that the divorce conversation is about her while she is lunching with Emily Simpson. Their divorce was not amicable and it made several headlines as it played out.

There has been no reason behind why Alexis Bellino is being inserted into The Real Housewives of Orange County now after being gone for several years. It is speculated that it is to ruffle some feathers among the cast members but the only two cast members who would remember her are Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. One is no longer a full-time cast member and the other is rumored to be the reason she was fired.

Viewers are looking forward to seeing a familiar face and finding out what kind of trouble Emily Simpson and Alexis Bellino can stir up while sharing a meal.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.