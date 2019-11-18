The Season 28 DWTS Semi-Finals just took place on ABC. It was a big night for the show, as the top five couples were battling to decide who will compete in the season finale next week.

The couple that got eliminated last week was Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson, even though there were a number of viewers who wanted them to stick it out. Some people even posted on social media about it.

At the same time, with one of the lowest-scoring couples of the season eliminated, it was difficult to predict or project who might be eliminated during the Semi-Finals episode. That ended up making the night even more exciting for DWTS fans.

Who got voted off Dancing with the Stars tonight?

The bottom two couples were a tad shocking, as it wasn’t long ago that both of them were getting perfect scores on the same night. But that’s what happens when America gets to weigh heavily on the results of a reality competition show each week.

One-half of the bottom two couples this time was James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater. The other couple at risk of going home was Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber.

The judges were put in a tough spot, as these are two couples that could have easily made it all the way to the finals. But, with how well Ally had done earlier in the night, it may have been pretty easy to decide between the two couples.

The couple who got voted off Dancing with the Stars tonight was James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater.

Make sure to tune again next week, as the mirrorball trophy finally gets awarded by the trio of judges and at-home audiences. It’s time for the Season 28 finale and it’s going to be an exciting night of dancing on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7 on ABC.