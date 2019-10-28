Who got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars tonight? Halloween results

Another celebrity got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars tonight. It was Halloween Night for the show, with each of the celebrities and their professional partner dancing to a song related to the theme.

The couples also all participated in a team challenge, where the teams each consisted of four couples. This was an additional way to award points for the night and help determine who would get eliminated from DWTS tonight.

During the last episode of the show, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy ended up being the couple getting eliminated. They scored 27 points on their dance for the evening, but the audience had not given them enough support through the ABC voting.

It led to a couple going home that deserved to make it much further this season.

Who got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars tonight?

It was fun to have a team dance, as that gave the judges more leeway when handing out points for the night. It was a shame that Sailor went home last week, despite being tied for the highest score of the night.

The fan voting put the judges in a tough spot, but they decided to save Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber from the bottom two.

Kate Flannery and Karamo Brown ended up being the two bottom celebrities for Halloween Night. It put the judges in another difficult position and it also meant that Sean Spicer was safe for another week.

TV host and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and professional dancer Jenna Johnson was the couple eliminated during Episode 7.

Next week is advertised as Dance-Off Week for the remaining celebrities and their professional partners. It should be a really competitive episode of the show and help work toward determining who will be in the running for that mirrorball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night at 8/7c on ABC.