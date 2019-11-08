Who dies on A Million Little Things? Who is leaving following the Season 2 death?

A Million Little Things is getting ready to rip out more hearts as Season 2 gets underway. Another death is coming. The group will have to rally together once again despite the very deep breaks in their friendships.

Right now, there are no spoilers about who will be dying on Season 2 of A Million Little Things. Everything remains under lock and key. The main characters will be profoundly affected, though it is unclear how.

Last night, A Million Little Things viewers learned that PJ (Chandler Riggs) is Jon’s (Ron Livingston) son. This reveal was heavily speculated when Barbara (Drea de Matteo) entered into the picture.

Jon left this woman a chunk of money in his will, along with Rome (Romany Malco), Gary (James Roday), and Eddie (David Giuntoli).

Speculation is rife that PJ may be the one who dies this season. Things will get incredibly complicated when everyone learns the truth. So, Jon had an affair with his best friend’s wife, and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) did the same with her friend’s husband. The story has come full circle, though no one can see that yet.

Not only do Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield) have a half-sibling in baby Charlie, but they also have an older one from their father as well. It is unclear how this will affect them, especially since they do not know that Charlie belongs to Eddie, not their dad.

PJ is the likely candidate given the preview for next week’s episode. Eddie, Delilah, Sophie, and Maggie are all at the cemetery. In later scenes, Gary is seen saying something about not believing they are attending another funeral.

Who is being lowered into the casket?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

A Million Little Things airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.