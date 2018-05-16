Who are the final four on The Voice? Plus, finale predictions!

Just one week to go until the 2018 finale of The Voice on NBC — but who are the final four contestants who will take part?

This week’s semi-finals saw Spensha Baker, Brynn Cartelli and Kyla Jade all go through as finalists after being saved by the public vote.

Semifinalists Jackie Foster and Rayshun LaMarr were both eliminated on the first night, leaving Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird and Britton Buchanan to fight it out for the fourth an final spot in next week’s final showdown.

The Instant Save Performances last night then saw Britton Buchanan emerge victorious after his performance of Calum Scott’s Dancing on My Own, while Pryor and Kaleb were both eliminated.

The Voice 2018: The final four

That means that the four finalists on this year’s season are Spansha Baker, Britton Buchanan, Brynn Cartelli, and Kyla Jade.

Brynn Cartelli went through thanks to her amazing performance of What the World Needs Now is Love.

Meanwhile, Spensha Baker made it through with her performance of My Church.

And Kyla Jade nailed her spot with her gospel rendition of Let It Be.

The result means Blake Shelton has two finalists in the competition, Spensha and Kyla, while Kelly has one, Brynn, and Alicia Keys has one, Britton. Adam Levine has none — the first time since Season 4 that he has lost all his team before the finale.

When is the finale of The Voice Season 14?

The Voice Season 14 finale takes place over two nights next Monday and Tuesday. The final four contestants will each perform on Monday (May 21), and the results will follow with the winner being announced on Tuesday (May 22).

Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski is also set to perform her new single during the finale.

The Voice finale predictions

Obviously it’s hard to make predictions about who will win, but according to voting predictions website Gold Derby, Brynn Cartelli is (at the time of writing) the stand-out favorite with odds of 1/1.

Britton Buchanan is second favorite with odds of 12/5, Kyla Jade is in third with odds of 4/1 and Spensha Baker is the outsider with odds of 22/1.

Judging by the number of YouTube hits each performer got on their official semi-final performance video, the female favorites among the public are Kyla Jade (450,000 views at the time of writing) and Brynn Cartelli (315,000), with Spensha again lagging behind with just 120,000 views on her clip.

However, when going by the YouTube figures Britton is also an outsider — with his first semi-final performance only getting 132,000 views, and his second currently sitting at 110,000 views — although this is likely to increase as the day progresses.