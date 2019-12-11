Where is James Corden: Why is he not hosting The Late Late Show right now?

James Corden has been missing as host from his famous CBS talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden. The last two-nights, viewers were shocked to tune in and discover different famous faces in the coveted host seat.

Fans of James should not worry. He has not left the show permanently, nor is there anything wrong with the funnyman. James recently Tweeted he would be taking a couple of weeks off from his talk show to prepare for his role in the upcoming musical The Prom.

I’m gonna miss the @latelateshow for 7 nights to start shooting The Prom movie. These lovely folks will be keeping the seat warm from next week! X https://t.co/E1qEwD14n0 — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 3, 2019

The film is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Awkwafina star alongside James in the movie, which is slated to be released in the latter part of 2020.

James let fans know via Twitter he would be absent for seven episodes of his talk show. The comedian also thanked those celebrities willing to help him out, so the show did not have to air reruns.

Alicia Keys, Harry Styles, Melissa McCarthy, Chance The Rapper, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Anderson and Ken Jeong will all fill in as guest hosts.

Along with taking time off from The Late Late Show for The Prom, James is also gearing up to spend a significant amount of time promoting his newest film, Cats. The highly anticipated live-action movie hits theaters December 20.

Love this. Go get ‘em H! x pic.twitter.com/JODhvMosOo — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 11, 2019

There is no question James is a busy man. High-profile acting gigs, as well as writing jobs on Series Game On! and the upcoming musical adaptation of Cinderella are adding more to his already busy plate.

However, James Corden has no intention of leaving The Late Late Show permanently. He is on a seven-episode hiatus right now, but James inked a deal in August to keep his hosting gig at CBS through 2022.

The comedian and the network have reaped significant rewards from working together ever since James took over when Steven Colbert moved to host The Late Show in 2014.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights on CBS.