What time is Big Brother on tonight? NFL interrupting episodes on CBS

The NFL has arrived on CBS. As a result, Big Brother episodes may become a casualty. Some markets will see the Thursday night episode of the show postponed in order to make room for some preseason football.

Despite Season 21, episode 20 being a huge one for the BB21 cast, the NFL brings CBS a lot more money. Games like the Atlanta Falcons vs Miami Dolphins serve as an example of one that will preempt normal viewing.

For Miami television viewers, CBS is running Big Brother Episode 20 after the late shows (around roughly 1:37 a.m.). At the normal start time of 9 p.m. ET, WBFS will provide coverage for CBS viewers in Miami.

Last night, the underdogs prevailed. 😉 #BBJessica is putting her foot down as HOH! Watch the latest episode of #BB21 now: https://t.co/mDopXAbLIG pic.twitter.com/WGYiNy2SpP — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 8, 2019

Make sure to check your own TV listings if you are going to rely on a DVR Thursday night (August 8). TV Guide provides a great portal to doublecheck everything ahead of time. For many viewers, Episode 20 will kick off at 9/8c, but it’s always good to check things in advance.

Big Brother Season 21, Episode 20 preview: Eviction

Based on what took place during Episode 19, Jack Matthews or Jackson Michie will be sent to the BB21 jury house on Thursday night. Several segments will be shown where the two guys scramble for votes and try to make deals with other cast members.

This is going to be seen as a huge turning point in the summer 2019 season, as the first member of the former Six Shooters alliance will be getting evicted. HOH Jessica Milagros was very successful in shaking things up.

The game will get shaken up again based on the results of the Big Brother Field Trip Vote. Make sure to weigh in with your own votes ahead of the cutoff time!

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.