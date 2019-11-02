What happened to Tara on The Walking Dead — Where is Alanna Masterson?

Tara from The Walking Dead met an untimely end on the show. Actress Alanna Masterson saw her character of Tara Chambler killed off during Season 9 of the hit AMC drama.

When Maggie Greene (played by Lauren Cohan) went off to find herself midway through Season 9, a time-jump took place on the show. In that span of time, Jesus (Tom Payne) and Tara (Masterson) became the leaders at Hilltop.

Tara first appeared in Season 4 of the show, sharing scenes with the Governor during her debut episode. Later, she was on hand when the Prison was overrun by the Governor, but she was accepted into the main group by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) a short time later.

Tara became close with Eugene, but would later lose a lot of other people that were close to her at the hands of the Saviors. When Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killed her girlfriend Denise Cloyd (Merritt Wever) and her friends Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) she became quite vengeful. Though she mellowed out a lot during Season 9, her character still suffered from the pains of her past.

What happened to Tara on The Walking Dead?

After Jesus was killed by a member of the Whisperers, Tara took over as the leader of Hilltop. It ended up being a short-lived stint, as Alpha set designs upon murdering Tara. During the fateful episode involving the pikes in Season 9, Tara was murdered and her head was placed on a pike that now serves as the border.

It was a shocking exit from the show for actress Alanna Masterson and it frustrated a lot of viewers. It ended up being a pretty big surprise that she was one of the characters written out of the show at that interval, but the writers decided to keep Rosita (Christian Serratos) and her baby around.

Calm down Tara! The show will return! But in the meantime, play the Official Game of The Walking Dead! https://t.co/y7mNpWCWoO pic.twitter.com/dAyv7ddeXT — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 2, 2018

It’s still possible that AMC viewers could get another look at Masterson on the show, especially if there is another flashback needed to show the final moments of the 10 people who lost their lives during that pike episode. More story of that night has to be told because Siddiq (Avi Nash) — the survivor Alpha left to tell the story — still holds a missing piece to the puzzle.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.