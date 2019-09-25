What happened to Sela Ward on FBI? Why did she leave?

Actress Sela Ward left FBI, and it has a lot of viewers asking questions about it. There were a lot of hints during the Season 1 finale, but dramas like this one often find a way to resolve situations where primary characters might leave.

As we reported on the season premiere, actress Alana De La Garza was joining the FBI cast as Special Agent in Charge on FBI Isobel Castille. This change, of course, meant that the former boss to this branch of the FBI was out.

What happened to Sela Ward on FBI?

The FBI cast finished with a bit of a cliffhanger during Season 1. After solving a huge case, the team was ready to celebrate a job well done. As Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) started to leave, Dana Mosier (Ward) began having a conversation with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto).

Dana wasn’t sure that she could keep the team in line without getting personally involved and that it was time to walk away. While Jubal protested, half-heartedly, it pointed toward a shift taking place within the team.

As for actress Sela Ward, the plan had always been for her to do just one season of the show. She initially stepped in to replace actress Connie Nielsen, who had decided to leave FBI before the first episode even aired. It left an opening for a veteran of the business and Ward filled in flawlessly.

It was a great choice to have Ward as part of the FBI cast, but it could be difficult to replace what she brought to the small screen each week.

Alana De La Garza already debuted her new character during the season premiere on September 24. She showed that she too seems to have the acting chops to handle being the boss on the show.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.