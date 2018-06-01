What happened to Monica Quartermaine? The full scoop on why she was replaced on General Hospital

Some General Hospital fans have been a bit startled to see a new Chief of Staff when tuning into the ABC super soap — after Leslie Charleson, who plays Monica Quartermaine, was replaced by Patty McCormack.

So what happened to her? Rest easy soap fans, we’ve got all the answers you need to lay this sudsy mystery to rest!

There’s no cause for concern as fan fave Leslie Charleson is still going to be going strong in her role as GH’s stalwart captain of the Port Charles flagship hospital. But for the short term star actress Patty McCormack will fill in as Monica while Charleson recovers from a fall.

Back in April the legendary actress was walking her dog Riley Rose when she took a tumble. Happily, she is on the mend!

I’m overwhelmed by all your comments and well wishes since my fall. I’ll do my best to heal quickly because there’s nothing more I’d like to do than to get back on my horse and back in the Quartermaine living room! My love and thanks to you all! — Leslie Charleson (@lesliecharleson) April 18, 2018

However, show runners had no choice but to temporarily replace her as Monica Quartermaine — who is currently is featured in two front burner plots.

This week she was involved in a storyline that is sure to heat up in the coming days, when Kiki (Erin Hayley) divulged that Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) has been sexually harassing her. And recently Monica hosted a baby shower in which Nelle (Chloe Lanier) took a tumble leading to all sorts of crazy fallout.

There’s no word yet on when Charleson will return, but in May she updated fans with a positive tweet, saying “Thank you all so much for your continued well wishes. I’m happy to say I’m on the mend and will be back in the saddle again soon! XO.”

Thank you all so much for your continued well wishes. I'm happy to say I'm on the mend and will be back in the saddle again soon! XO — Leslie Charleson (@lesliecharleson) May 8, 2018

In the meantime McCormack, who began her career as a child actress in The Bad Seed, has been slaying it as Monica. She’s done a standout job filling in on short notice.

No doubt we’ll see her in the near future handling the Dr. Bensch probe with all the firm authority and strong grace that we’ve come to expect from the GH Chief of Staff.

Well wishes to Leslie, and kudos to Patty!