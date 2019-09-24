What happened to Buck on 9-1-1? Setback sends him spiraling

Season 3 of 9-1-1 debuted last night and the fallout from Season 2 is still weighing heavily on the first responders. Buck (Oliver Stark) was hurt during an incident last season where a bomber blew up a firetruck and his leg was caught underneath the rubble.

As 9-1-1 returned, it looked like Buck would also be returning to the firehouse to get back to work. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) brought him to a party where everyone was waiting for him. They were there to celebrate Buck’s return, only that isn’t what happened.

Due to complications from learning how to live life with a traumatic injury as he sustained, Buck suffered a pulmonary embolism. The blood clot went to his lungs and luckily, he was able to be saved because he was around a bunch of first responders. Unfortunately for him, that isn’t where this incident ends.

Now, Buck will have to be placed on light duty because of the blood thinners he will be required to take to allow the clots to break up that were still in his legs following the one that made it to his lungs. Bobby (Peter Krause) had to let Buck know he wouldn’t return in full capacity, and that caused him to act out and quit.

Some 9-1-1 fans may have thought that was the beginning of the end for Buck, but that likely isn’t the case. After learning about Buck wallowing around and not getting out of bed, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) showed up and left Christopher (Gavin McHugh) with him for the day. What better way to get him out of the funk than to use the bravest boy they know?

All of this will lead to the following weeks when the tsunami hits lands and there is a mass casualty event possible. Buck and Christopher were at the pier having fun and they will be caught in the chaos that ensues as it makes landfall. Is this what will pull Buck out of the downward spiral and get him back in the firehouse?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

9-1-1 airs Monday nights at 8/7c on FOX.