What happened on Big Brother last night? A pie for your thoughts

A lot happened on Big Brother last night as producers covered more of the Prank Week twist during Episode 27. The Sunday night installment also covered the basics, revealing who had been nominated for eviction this week.

Prior to this episode, Analyse Talavera had been evicted from the house on a 5-1 vote. The rest of the BB21 cast then played a new Head of Household Competition, where Holly Allen won the power for the week.

Host Julie Chen Moonves let the cast know that while the HOH was going to be safe, there could be some surprises in store during Prank Week. The first official prank was tricking the houseguests into believing that the challenge would involve bird calls that they had listened to inside the house. It was not. Instead, they rolled balls.

What happened on Big Brother last night?

With Holly crowned as the new HOH, a lot of past footage was shown during the Sunday night episode. It was time to catch up viewers on how Christie Matthews had saved herself from eviction. It boiled down to promising Jackson Michie and Holly that she would do anything to support them in the house. Holly came calling very quickly.

Holly let Christie know, almost as soon as she became HOH, that Christie might become a pawn. Christie balked, which frustrated Holly. But the cast found out that the Big Brother Prankster would get to choose one of the nominees anyway. Through America’s Vote, Nick Maccarone was chosen as the prankster.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Holly went with Nick as her nominee, while Nick secretly put Christie up on the block as his prank. It led to a scenario where Nick and Christie are sitting on the block, which is what Jackson and Holly wanted to happen in the first place.

Cliff planted a pie shell and jar of mayo in Tommy's bed this stuff is all so stupid but I'm laughing anyway 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/w72oc2Cel9 — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) August 26, 2019

There was also a lot of humor mixed in the episode from Sunday night. A segment was spent going over the punishments that Nicole Anthony, Cliff Hogg, and Jessica Milagros had received for doing poorly in the HOH Competition. They had to construct pies and put them in the faces of the person named over the intercoms. It led to some humor, but also some frustrations from houseguests like Nick.

The next episode of the show is going to fall on Wednesday, August 28, when producers reveal who won the Veto Competition and if the Power of Veto got used this week. For readers who want to jump ahead, we have the Veto results ready for consumption.

