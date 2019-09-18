Westgate Las Vegas: What to know about the RHOC location

The Real Housewives of Orange County filmed at Westgate Las Vegas during the most recent episode. The resort and casino was where Emily Simpson was going to be part of a burlesque show as a surprise for her husband, Shane Simpson during the weekend of their 10th wedding anniversary.

Leading up to the event, Shane told Emily he wasn’t able to go. She was devastated as she had planned to perform in a burlesque show for him.

Things didn’t appear to be going well for the couple who had been experiencing difficulties as Shane spent a lot of time away while preparing to take the bar exam last February. Despite his efforts, he failed the test.

Instead of backing down, Emily Simpson headed to Las Vegas and decided to perform at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino anyway. Braunwyn Windham-Burke tagged along with her fellow RHOC castmate and Kelly Dodd met the two at the hotel.

Also along for the ride with Shane Simpson’s parents. That’s right, they watched their daughter-in-law perform in the sexy burlesque show!

Emily Simpson and her friends stayed in a three-bedroom suite at the Westgate Las Vegas that was magnificent. It was over 15,000 square feet and had two butlers who tended to their needs. Also included was a private pool. While Emily was rehearsing, Braunwyn Windham-Burke took full advantage of the lap of luxury.

Things went off without a hitch and Emily Simpson did a good job in the burlesque show. While Shane Simpson didn’t show up to see his wife perform, he did end up making an appearance at the Westgate Las Vegas. He came bearing flowers for his wife and they intended to spend some time together for their anniversary.

There is still some contention between Emily Simpson and Shane Simpson. She addressed that during a preview of the season. There will be no divorce, though it looks like a breakup is inevitable when you’re on the outside looking in.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.