Watch the Big Brother Tommy interview: Extended version with Julie Chen

Fans can watch the Big Brother Tommy interview now. An extended version of the Tommy interview with host Julie Chen Moonves is shared below, where he speaks about the eviction he had to go through on Thursday night.

Viewers got a taste of what Tommy Bracco had to say during the Thursday episode, but he expounded upon what he said when he met with Julie again after the episode. It’s certainly worth watching for any fan of the BB21 cast.

One of the things that Tommy said was that he felt Cliff Hogg and Nicole Anthony were “scared” of him, so they had to evict him over Holly Allen. It was a bold statement and was certainly something Cliff was worried about.

Tommy also discussed the situation with Christie Murphy. He noted how he went to elementary school with her and she had dated someone in his family for seven years.

The Big Brother Tommy interview

Also included in the video below are the goodbye messages that Tommy received from the rest of the BB21 cast.

Tommy heads to the BB21 jury to become its seventh member. He will get to talk things over with the other jurors, including Christie, and prepare to return for the season finale.

Big Brother spoilers from live feeds

Following the eviction of Tommy Bracco on Thursday night, the remaining houseguests went to the backyard to play in another challenge. This was the final four Head of Household Competition, where Holly Allen, Nicole Anthony, and Cliff Hogg got to play for the power.

When the feeds were turned back on, some noteworthy Big Brother spoilers were revealed. Nicole Anthony had become the new HOH, taking the power and guaranteeing her a spot in the final three. She now has the power to nominate two people for eviction but also hopes that she can somehow get Cliff to the final three as well.

