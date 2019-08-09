Watch the Big Brother Jack interview: Extended version includes goodbye messages

The Big Brother Jack interview from Thursday night has an extended version that CBS placed online. It includes goodbye messages from the top 10 members of the BB21 cast.

There are two videos shared below, with the first being the on-air interview that Julie Chen Moonves conducted with Jack Matthews. It was a pretty dramatic segment to the show. The second video shares a much longer interview, with nearly 12 minutes of additional questions and answers.

Season 21, Episode 20 was an important one, as the BB21 jury was started with Jack getting sent out of the game. He will await the next person, who is likely to join him next Thursday evening.

Jack’s Big Brother extended interview

The goodbye messages are well worth watching, especially with the joke that Nicole Anthony used to describe a moment that Jack had with Kemi Fakunle in the house. It was definitely a comment with some meaning behind it.

There is going to be a lot of additional drama in the house following this eviction, especially after Tommy Bracco won the Head of Household Competition. He will nominate two people for eviction on Friday.

It is also the end of the Big Brother Field Trip Vote, so the live feeds could be up and down all Friday as three people from the BB21 cast head out for a special competition. Who did America vote to leave the game? We will all find out a bit later.

The next episode of the show is going to fall on August 11 and it is a big one. This is when CBS viewers will find out which three people are on the block. Tommy chooses two nominees and the third will come from the Field Trip Competition.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.